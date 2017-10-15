Bully Ray Dudley Implies In-Ring Retirement At ROH ‘Global Wars: Chicago’; ROH COO Joe Koff Comments

Just now at Ring of Honor’s “Global Wars: Chicago” iPPV Bully Ray hit the ring to put Frankie Kazarian through a table. The Addiction (Kazarian and Daniels) had just finished wrestling Kushida and Cheeseburger and were threatening to put Cheeseburger through a table.

Following Bully’s big chokeslam that put Kazarian through the table, Bully took the mic to address the crowd. He said that he had come to a point in his career where he had to think about his health. He then let the crowd know that he was bringing his in-ring career to an end. The entire, packed Chicago crowd leapt to their feet to give him a long standing ovation.

Bully then invited a child from the audience, Chase, into the ring. He told Chase that tonight he represented all of the fans that he has ever had the chance to perform in front of. He then handed Chase “a piece of the last table I’ll ever put somebody through.” He told Chase to hold it high over his head to show everyone what he got.

Bully then thanked the crowd and left.

WrestleZone is on-site covering “Global Wars: Chicago” and caught ROH COO Joe Koff moments after Bully’s announcement.

Koff had the following to say, “Bully’s health is the most important thing in the world to us. His statement was serious and we take it seriously.”

Bully’s announcement comes just a few weeks after he sustained a head injury at an iPPV after he was hit hard in the head by a table.

Bully will go into more detail in regards to his announcement this week on Busted Open Radio.

Below are some photos and videos from Bully’s announcement. Bully’s full speech will be available via the iPPV replay: