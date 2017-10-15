Jimmy Jacobs Appears At End Of ROH ‘Global Wars: Chicago’; Young Bucks Apologize For Getting Him Fired

At the conclusion of tonight’s ROH “Global Wars: Chicago” Bullet Club was in the ring celebrating Kenny Omega’s successful IWGP US title defense against NJPW’s Yoshi-Hashi.

Cody took the microphone and cut a promo praising Omega and the ROH Global Wars tour. Omega then chimed in with some positive words of his own.

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks then teased that the group should take a “Bullet Club” selfie to close out the tour.

When they went to the crowd to find someone to take the photo sitting front row was recently released WWE producer and former Ring of Honor talent Jimmy Jacobs, who took the selfie.

After taking the photo Nick Jackson grabbed the mic and said, “We’re sorry we got you fired Jimmy.”

Omega then said a couple more words and they closed out the tour.

Here are some social media posts reacting to Jacobs’ ROH return: