Ring Of Honor Meet And Greet Session Announced For Philadelphia Excellence, Dan Lambert Responds To Moose & Stephan Bonnar (Video)

Ring Of Honor announced the following details on their meet and greet packages for the upcoming ‘Philadelphia Excellence’ event this Friday night:

On Friday, October 20th, Ring of Honor will be hosting a special meet and greet autograph session prior to PHILADELPHIA EXCELLENCE at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA! This special session will begin at 6pm eastern.

Below is the list of Ring of Honor stars appearing at the signing, as well as our pricing options to ensure you get all the autographs you want! Don’t miss your opportunity to meet the stars of ROH before they compete in front of a capacity crowd!

PHILADELPHIA EXCELLENCE

RING OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPION: CODY

RING OF HONOR SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS: THE YOUNG BUCKS

RING OF HONOR SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPION: ADAM PAGE

RING OF HONOR WORLD TV CHAMPION: KENNY KING

WILL OSPREAY

JON GRESHAM

SILAS YOUNG

MANDY LEON

SIGNING DURING INTERMISSION- BULLY RAY

PRICING IS AS FOLLOWS

Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo