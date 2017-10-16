More Details On Reported Brock Lesnar vs Jinder Mahal Match At WWE Survivor Series, Update WWE 2K18 Launch Trailer (Video)

Bill Pritchard
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Survivor Series

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE has been planning on doing a brand split feud theme at this year’s Survivor Series for a while now, with a number of RAW versus Smackdown matches taking place at the event.

We previously reported there are plans for a Brock Lesnar versus Jinder Mahal match at the same show, which may not mean the respective champions were supposed to face off, but rather that it would match up with the brand versus brand element of the show.

WWE 2K18

The following video is the latest trailer for WWE 2K18, which is available now for Early Access subscribers and available worldwide tomorrow to the general public:
