New Title Match, Segment Being Planned For Tonight’s WWE RAW *Spoilers*

PWInsider.com is reporting Braun Strowman will appear on Miz TV on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW to preview this Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. Strowman is also confirmed to face Roman Reigns in a steel cage match on tonight’s show, which was announced last week after Strowman was added to the WWE TLC main event.

Additionally, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are reportedly set to defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against TLC opponents Cesaro and Sheamus on tonight’s show.

The Shield will team up in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match against The Miz, Strowman, Sheamus and Cesaro at this Sunday’s PPV. WWE TLC marks the first time in nearly three years that The Shield will team together; their final match was at WWE Payback 2014 against Evolution.