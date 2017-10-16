WWE RAW Results (10/16) Reigns And Strowman In A Steel Cage, Kane Makes His Shocking Return, Final Hype For TLC!

WWE Raw Results October 16th, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WZRaw hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article! In Ring Segment: Kurt Angle Angle says this Sunday The Shield will take on The Miz, The Bar, and Braun Strowman. That’s Sunday night. Before Angle can finish, the original Shield theme plays. Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins enter the arena through the crowd in full swat gear. The Shield surrounds the ring around Angle. Angle looks worried, and he should be. Angle asks the crowd if they want to hear from The Shield. Angle hands Reigns the mic. Reigns tells Angle that he made the right choice. When the hounds come calling, you either move or get out of the ring. IF you don’t they will beat your a$$. Rollins says it’s good to be back! Ambrose says he doesn’t want to wait until Sunday. Ambrose may have gotten ahead of himself last week when he said it doesn’t matter how many guys they have to fight. If he could, he would say it again. They don’t have to wait till Sunday, they can do this right now! Miz, The Bar, and Strowman come out on the ramp. Angle tells thems them to save it for the event if they want their respective matches later tonight. .@WWERollins = ALL OF US. RIGHT NOW.#RAW #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/yqyxfM0vrT — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017 #WZRAW REACTION #WZRAW looks like someone kept their old gear. Bet it stinks too. — DavidBerry (@DavidBerry73) October 17, 2017