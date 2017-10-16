MLW To Run Monthly Events Based Off Success Of ‘MLW: One-Shot’?

The Orlando Sentinel‘s Jay Reddick is reporting MLW might be returning as a full time promotion, and could see a Florida touring schedule with Orlando serving as its home base.

MLW CEO Court Bauer spoke with Reddick, confirming that the company is exploring the option of a full-time return, saying:

“We were really happy with the first show at Gilt. We see the chance to grow in Florida, and using Orlando as a base of operations makes sense.”

Bauer cited talent living in the area and the local fan base, and added:

“There’s a lot of our DNA in the Florida wrestling scene. We want guys who have a certain quality to them, and luckily this area has a lot of what we’re looking for.”

Bauer told the Sentinel that Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville are likely landing destinations if MLW does expand outside of Orlando, with other smaller markets in the state being the goal.

Related: Tony Schiavone Returning To Commentary For ‘Never Say Never’, Impact Wrestling Now Available On Pluto TV (Video)