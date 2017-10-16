MLW To Run Monthly Events Based Off Success Of ‘MLW: One-Shot’?

|
The Orlando Sentinel‘s Jay Reddick is reporting MLW might be returning as a full time promotion, and could see a Florida touring schedule with Orlando serving as its home base.
MLW CEO Court Bauer spoke with Reddick, confirming that the company is exploring the option of a full-time return, saying:
Bauer cited talent living in the area and the local fan base, and added:
Bauer told the Sentinel that Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville are likely landing destinations if MLW does expand outside of Orlando, with other smaller markets in the state being the goal.
