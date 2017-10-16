New Title Match Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (Video)

WWE posted the following video featuring Mike Rome confirming tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will feature a Tag Team Championship defense for Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose:

The Shield stablemates will defend their titles against former RAW Tag Team Champions (and two of their WWE TLC opponents) The Bar, Cesaro and Sheamus:

The tag title match was previously reported as being on the books for tonight’s show, along with another planned segment to hype Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Related: New Title Match, Segment Being Planned For Tonight’s WWE RAW *Spoilers*