Sin Cara On Eddie Guerrero’s Legacy, 205 Live Not Welcoming Enzo Amore, Rumored Heat w/ Chris Jericho, If He’d Ever Wrestle Without A Mask Again

Sin Cara recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard; check out a few highlights below: Sin Cara comments on the influence Eddie Guerrero had on his career: Growing up in El Paso, Texas, which is where Eddie grew up, I spent time as a young kid watching Eddie wrestle. I was about 8 years old when Eddie started wrestling at 18, and I got a first-look when he began to wrestle. It was awesome to see him evolve as a performer through the years and see what he became as a WWE world heavyweight champion. In the Latino culture, Eddie is still remembered. In the case of some of my coworkers, like Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Kalisto, we still talk about the impact Eddie had and certain things he used to do in the ring. He was one of those guys who went through the whole indie scene, also coming through Mexico City, AAA, ECW, New Japan, WCW, you name it. Eddie went all over the world trying to improve his craft. He influenced a lot of us through the years. In the case of myself, I was able to do a lot of things throughout my career admiring Eddie Guerrero. I've always worked hard and tried to be the best, and that's the legacy Eddie has left behind. Sin Cara on wrestling without a mask, if he'd ever do it again: To be honest, I feel at home when I wear a mask. I feel at peace. Without it, I feel like I'm missing something. It's crazy to think that way, but it becomes part of you when you're wearing a mask. The funny thing about it is Eddie Guerrero was the first one ever in professional wrestling to take the mask off voluntarily. He used to wrestle under a mask, and he was successful without wearing a mask. But I love wearing a mask. For Eddie, though, it was important he took it off. I don't mind not being recognized. I want people to recognize the mask, not me. Sin Cara on the rumored 'beef' he and Chris Jericho had, setting the record straight on Jericho using a mask for a segment on RAW with Seth Rollins: Me and Jericho are good friends. He actually asked me if he could borrow one of my masks for that segment, and I said that it would be an honor. There is no heat between him and I. Nowadays, with social media, there are always a lot of rumors, but we are fine. That's why I let him borrow my mask. If that wasn't the case, I would have said no. Sin Cara comments on the disdain for Enzo Amore in the cruiserweight division: To be honest, I'm not sure, exactly, what is going on. Maybe they're thinking he hasn't gone through enough to have the successes he's having, but who am I to judge? All I can say is about myself. The only thing I can say is I wish him the best. Hopefully, that helps his career and makes him better, not just with his promos, but his in-ring work, too.