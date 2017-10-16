New Segment Announced For WWE Smackdown Live, Weird Characters WWE Superstars Want In WWE 2K18 (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video is a new preview for tomorrow night’s WWE Smackdown Live, which will feature Bobby Roode versus Dolph Ziggler, and Jinder Mahal issuing a Survivor Series challenge.

In regards to Mahal, it’s been reported that he could be challenging current RAW Brock Lesnar to a match at the 2017 Survivor Series event in Houston, Texas.

WWE 2K18

The following video from IGN features the WWE roster revealing which ‘weird’ characters they would want to see in the new WWE 2K18 video game: