Tag Team Match Added To WWE TLC PPV, Emma Is Already Sick Of Asuka (Video)

WWE confirmed Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher will face off with Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann at the WWE TLC pay-per-view this Sunday.

WWE.com posted the following preview:

Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann look to show the WWE Universe that they are the future of the Cruiserweight division when they battle Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladder and Chairs on Sunday, Oct. 22.

After weeks of tormenting Gentleman Jack Gallagher – berating him as a clown and claiming he did not have what it takes to compete at a high level – The Brian Kendrick’s plan seemed to take shape when Gallagher attacked Cedric Alexander, revealing a much more aggressive side of the British Superstar. Since then, Gallagher and Kendrick have forged an alliance, aiming to weed out the Superstars they believe are weak. Alexander has managed to fight back against the dangerous duo, forcing The Man with a Plan and the British gentleman to increase the intensity of their attacks.

However, Alexander is not alone in his struggle against Gallagher and Kendrick. Set to square off with Gallagher – with Kendrick in his corner – on Raw, Alexander revealed an ace up his sleeve, as former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann made his way to Alexander’s corner. Shell-shocked by the alliance, Gallagher was defeated quickly by Alexander, as he and Kendrick were forced back to the drawing board.

Despite their desire to weed out whom they perceive as soft-hearted, Kendrick and Gallagher face an unexpected challenge in Swann and Alexander – two incredibly talented Superstars that have proven time and again that they are major players in the Cruiserweight division.

