WWE TLC Theme Confirmed, Robbie E Hosting New Webseries, The Inner Voice Of Tim Storm (Video)

Real Robbie E

Former Impact Wrestling star Robbie E will be premiering some new digital shows after the success of his ‘Dad Bod Destroyer’ show with Muscle and Fitness.

Robbie will now host “Real Robbie E” on FITE TV on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and “Back To The Basics” for Men’s Fitness every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

WWE TLC

The official theme song for the WWE TLC pay-per-view is Welshly Arms’ “Legendary”

Tim Storm

The following video features the ‘inner voice’ that drives NWA Champion Tim Storm to greatness:

Related: Billy Corgan On Challenge Of Taking Over NWA, Comments On Production Start Date, Dissolution Of Affiliate Agreements