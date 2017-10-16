New Singles Match Announced For Sunday’s WWE TLC Kickoff Show, Alicia Fox Note, Two Matches Announced For This Week’s 205 Live

|
WWE TLC
Following the events on tonight’s WWE RAW, Alicia Fox versus Sasha Banks has been announced for the Kickoff match on Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.
Banks and Fox competed against each other on RAW tonight, with Banks getting the win via submission, but Fox flipped out and screamed about getting a rematch. Fox then attacked Banks in a backstage segment on RAW tonight, and shoved a referee after it was broken up, which resulted in Fox being fined an ‘undisclosed amount of money’ for her actions.
205 Live
WWE confirmed the following matches for this week’s episode of 205 Live on WWE Network:
Kalisto & Mustafa Ali versus Enzo Amore & Ariya Daivari
Rich Swann versus Jack Gallagher
