Kane Returns To WWE RAW, Attacks Roman Reigns (Photos & Video), Fifth Partner Added To TLC Main Event

Kane made his return to WWE, interfering in the steel cage main event match on RAW by taking out Roman Reigns and delivering the win to Braun Strowman.

Tonight’s match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman added the stipulation that Team Miz would get a fifth partner at WWE TLC if Strowman won, but Strowman would be removed from the match and it would go back to being a 3-on-3 match if Reigns won.

The final moments of the match saw Reigns looking to score the pin after setting up for a spear when Kane’s music and pyro cued up, and he emerged from underneath the ring. Kane then delivered two chokeslams and a Tombstone to Reigns, setting up Strowman to get the win.

Following the match, The Miz announced Kane was the fifth member of their team for Sunday’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs match against The Shield at WWE TLC.

Related: WWE RAW Results (10/16) Reigns And Strowman In A Steel Cage, Kane Makes His Shocking Return, Final Hype For TLC!