Tonight’s Smackdown Live takes place from the KeyArena in Seattle, WA.

WWE has shared the following Quick Hits preview points on WWE.com ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

On Sami Zayn kicking off Smackdown Live:

Sami Zayn left the WWE Universe in utter shock last week, first pulling Kevin Owens out of the way of Shane McMahon’s leap off the top of Hell in a Cell, then showing no remorse for his actions and embracing his once-estranged best friend on the blue brand. Zayn’s sudden change of heart has left WWE fans with even more questions, and WWE.com has learned that Sami will address the WWE Universe at the start of SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network. What will he have to say?

On Jinder Mahal making a Survivor Series announcement: