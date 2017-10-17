Wade Barrett Film Getting Global Premiere Next Month, WWE’s Top 10 RAW Moments (Video), Bullet Club Poses In Front Of Pro Wrestling Tees

Wade Barrett Film Getting Global Premiere Next Month

Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett has posted the following to Twitter:

Huge news: The movie I shot last year (@VengeanceFilmUK) is getting its global premiere at @AMCTheatres in NY’s Times Sq. on Nov. 11th! pic.twitter.com/U2HFZ3pw13 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) October 17, 2017

It’s screening as part of @UrbanActionFest & I’ll be attending along with Dir. @RossBoyask. Passes available here: https://t.co/PbtZppl8yD — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) October 17, 2017

Teaser dropping next week (you’ll see it here 1st)! More info on the movie here: https://t.co/iJ4Nko2gMU Hope to see you there! — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) October 17, 2017

WWE’s Top 10 RAW Moments

WWE has released the following video on-line:

WWE Top 10 takes you back to this week’s Monday Night Raw to revisit the show’s most thrilling, physical and controversial moments.

Bullet Club Poses In Front Of Pro Wrestling Tees

Marty Scurll has shared the following photo on Twitter featuring Bullet Club standing in front of their cartoon selves outside the new Pro Wrestling Tees retail store in Chicago. Bullet Club made an appearance there yesterday to celebrate the opening: