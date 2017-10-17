Wade Barrett Film Getting Global Premiere Next Month, WWE’s Top 10 RAW Moments (Video), Bullet Club Poses In Front Of Pro Wrestling Tees

Nick Hausman
MUMBAI, INDIA SEPTEMBER 18: WWE Star Wade Barrett a.k.a 'Bad News' Barrett poses with his fans during an promotional event at Inorbit Mall, Malad on September 18, 2014 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Vidya Subramaniam/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA SEPTEMBER 18: WWE Star Wade Barrett a.k.a ‘Bad News’ Barrett poses with his fans during an promotional event at Inorbit Mall, Malad on September 18, 2014 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Vidya Subramaniam/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Wade Barrett Film Getting Global Premiere Next Month

Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett has posted the following to Twitter:

WWE’s Top 10 RAW Moments

WWE has released the following video on-line:

WWE Top 10 takes you back to this week’s Monday Night Raw to revisit the show’s most thrilling, physical and controversial moments.

Related: Kane Returns To WWE RAW, Attacks Roman Reigns (Photos & Video)

Bullet Club Poses In Front Of Pro Wrestling Tees

Marty Scurll has shared the following photo on Twitter featuring Bullet Club standing in front of their cartoon selves outside the new Pro Wrestling Tees retail store in Chicago. Bullet Club made an appearance there yesterday to celebrate the opening:
bullet clubMarty ScurllWade Barrett
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"