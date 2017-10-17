Massive Line To Meet New Day & Zack Ryder At Funko HQ, Mick Foley Kicks Off ‘Saint Mick’ Book Tour Today

Massive Line To Meet New Day & Zack Ryder At Funko HQ

WWE has released the following on Twitter noting the massive line to meet The New Day and Zack Ryder at the Funko HQ today:

Related: Massive Line In Chicago To Meet Bullet Club Today (Video)

Mick Foley Kicks Off ‘Saint Mick’ Book Tour Today

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley released his latest book Saint Mick today.

To celebrate the release Mick will be going on a book signing tour which begins today. Here are the dates and locations for the stops on the tour:

October 17- Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ

October 18- Barnes & Noble – Tribeca, NYC

October 19- Book Revue – Huntington, NY

October 22- RJ Julia – Madison, CT

November 6- Joseph-Beth – Crestview Hills, KY

November 7- Santa Claus Museum – Santa Claus, IN

November 8- Books-A-Million – Kokomo, IN

November 9- Barnes & Noble – Huntington Beach, CA

November 12- Book Soup – Los Angeles, CA

November 16- Moravian Bookshop – Bethlehem, PA

November 18- National Christmas Center- Paradise, PA

(Please contact locations for additional information and book signing times.)

Related: Mick Foley Talks ‘Saint Mick’, Which Mae Young Classic Stars Could Make WWE Roster, If He Felt Overlooked In His Career

Here are the official details about Saint Mick: