Preview Clips For Tomorrow Night’s New Total Bellas

WWE has released the following preview clips on-line for tomorrow night’s episode of Total Bellas on E!:





Related: Nikki Bella Makes It To Halfway Point Of DWTS Season; Receives Highest Score Yet (Recap/Photo Gallery)

Natalya Meets Shoe Designer Steve Madden

Natalya has tweeted out the following noting she got to meet popular shoe designer Steve Madden today: