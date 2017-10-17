NJPW Making Major Announcement In A Few Weeks?, Cody Giving Dalton Castle An ROH Title Shot This Friday?

NJPW Making Major Announcement In A Few Weeks?

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Director of North American Operations George Carroll has posted the following to Twitter teasing a major announcement at their November 5th iPPV Power Struggle:

Subscribe to @njpwworld now! There is a major announcement coming at @njpwglobal Power Struggle, that you will not want to miss. #njpw pic.twitter.com/aHYh5DO1rV — George W Carroll Jr (@GCarroll77) October 17, 2017

Related: NJPW Director Of United States Operations George Carroll Discusses NJPW’s US Touring Plans, Relationship w/ ROH, Long Beach G-1 Fans, More

Cody Giving Dalton Castle An ROH Title Shot This Friday?

Cody Rhodes has just tweeted out the following:

No dodging. I know the match you want to see. I will give the rightful #1 contender a shot at the World Championship this Friday in Philly’ pic.twitter.com/vPwwT7TxzX — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 17, 2017

Cody seems to be confirming that he will be facing Dalton Castle for the Ring of Honor World Championship this Friday at Philadelphia Excellence.

Dalton Castle and his boys have been in an embittered feud with Cody and Bullet Club for sometime now Recently, Dalton and The Boys lost the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships to “Hangman” Adam Page and The Young Bucks.

This past Sunday night at ROH’s “Global Wars: Chicago” Dalton surprised Cody in the ring while Dalton was pretending to be a Bullet Club superfan under a mask. Cody went to take a selfie with Dalton in the ring and then Dalton laid out Cody and revealed himself. He then grabbed Cody’s ROH World Championship and posed with it in the ring.

Based on the people tagged in the photo unless Cody is planning to wrestle Ian Riccaboni, WrestleZone or the entire ROH locker room it looks like he’ll be taking on Dalton this Friday night.

You can watch Dalton’s surprise attack on Cody from “Global Wars: Chicago” NOW via iPPV replay at ROHWrestling.com

Some photos from Dalton’s attack can be found in our exclusive photo gallery from “Global Wars: Chicago” below: