This Week’s WWE RAW Social Media Score, Chris Jericho Hosting New Awards Show

WWE RAW According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE RAW had 123,000 uniques and 182,000 interactions on Facebook, which is down from 161,000 uniques and 237,000 interactions last week. Additionally, this week’s show, which was the WWE TLC ‘go-home’ show that saw Kane’s return and a Braun Strowman versus Roman Reigns main event, had 43,000 uniques and 217,000 interactions on Twitter, which is also down from 48,000 uniques and 272,000 interactions last week. Overall, this week’s show had 166,000 total uniques and 399,000 total interactions, which is down from 209,000 total uniques and 509,000 total interactions last week. Despite the drop in numbers, WWE RAW was still the top ranked show in the series and specials category for the third straight week. Loudwire Is Jericho WWE.com issued the following, announcing Chris Jericho is set to host the inaugural Loudwire Music Awards next week: The inaugural Loudwire Music Awards is set for a live, national TV broadcast on AXS TV, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. PT, hosted by Fozzy frontman and WWE Superstar Chris Jericho. The event will also simultaneously be live-streamed worldwide online on the Loudwire Facebook page and shared on host Jericho’s Facebook page, the official WWE Facebook page and Intercontinental Champion The Miz’s Facebook page. Avenged Sevenfold will deliver a blistering headlining set Loudwire Music Award concert on Tuesday at The Novo in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets are available to the public and on sale now. Adding to the celebration, the event will include rocking performances from In This Moment, Anthrax, Halestorm, Body Count, Nothing More, Starset and Power Trip, with special performances by Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Lita Ford and Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta. In addition, Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi, Van Halen legend Sammy Hagar and Halford will receive special honors at the event. Others set to appear include WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Chad Smith, Joey Kramer, Zakk Wylde, Vinnie Paul, Steve Vai, Rex Brown, Steel Panther, David Ellefson, Joey Jordison, John 5, Hollywood Undead and more. Just hours prior to the award concert will be the Hard Rock & Heavy Metal Summit at the Grammy Museum next door to The Novo. Panels will include Halford, Hagar, Brown, Vai, Frank Bello and more. The summit is free and open to the public, however seating is on a first come, first served basis. VIP ticket holders will be given priority seating at the summit. Registration on Eventbrite is required for ALL summit attendees, including VIP ticket holders. To register, visit here. Don’t miss The Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla hosting the inaugural Loudwire Music Awards honoring the best in hard rock and heay metal!