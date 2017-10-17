GFW Media Call feat. Josh Mathews & Moose (Full Audio), Aries v Mercury Announced For HOH Blizzard Brawl

GFW Media Call feat. Josh Mathews & Moose

Global Force Wrestling just wrapped up their weekly media call not long ago. The guests on the call this week are Josh Mathews, talking about the Global Wrestling Network, and Moose who discusses his wrestling and football career.

You can listen to the full audio in the embedded player below:

Austin Aries v Joey Mercury Announced For Blizzard Brawl

Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore will return to Waukesha, WI for the second year in a row this December to present Blizzard Brawl 2017!

Of note, it was announced today that former WWE Superstar Austin Aries will be taking on former WWE Superstar Joey Mercury. Not only will this be a blow away match but it will also be the first time that Aries wrestles in front of his hometown crowd in Waukesha.

Also announced for the event is:

Candice Michelle vs. Lisa Marie Varon (Candice wrestles her last match ever!)

Al Snow & Swoggle (with Dave Herro) vs. The Squad

Hardcore War: Tommy Dreamer vs. Abyss

Superstars confirmed: MVP, Carlito, Guido Maritato and more!

Blizzard Brawl takes place on December 2nd and tickets can be purchased HERE

Blizzard Brawl will also be available to stream on-line via Twitch