GLOW

Alison Brie posted the following photo of herself and co-star Betty Gilpin on the set of GLOW’s second season. Filming for the new season started this week; season two should premiere sometime in June 2018:

We’re back… #glownetflix #season2 A post shared by Alison Brie (@officialalibrie) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Happy Diwali

The following video features John Cena, Jinder Mahal, The New Day and more WWE Superstars wishing the WWE Universe celebrates a joyous festival of lights in honor of Diwali: