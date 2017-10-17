This Week’s WWE RAW Viewership Drops, Cathy Kelley Previews Tonight’s Smackdown Live (Video)

WWE RAW

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE RAW viewership brought in 2.688 million viewers, which is down from the 2.871 million viewers the show had last week.

This week’s show saw an hourly breakdown of 2.731 million viewers in the first hour, 2.728 million in the second hour, and 2.606 million viewers in the final hour, which was highlighted by Kane’s return in the Roman Reigns versus Braun Strowman steel cage main event.

Last night’s episode of WWE RAW ranked third in overall viewership on the night, and sixth in the 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features Cathy Kelley previewing tonight’s new episode of WWE Smackdown Live:

