Advertised Matchup For WWE 205 Live Gets Changed, Sienna Wants To Wrestle Men On Impact, Reveals Her Dream Opponent

|
205 Live
After it was announced last night that Rich Swann would face off with Jack Gallagher on tonight’s episode of 205 Live, WWE.com is now advertising Brian Kendrick as Swann’s opponent. The new preview for the match cited Swann preventing Kendrick from interfering in the Cedric Alexander versus Jack Gallagher match on RAW last night as a possible reason for the switch.
Enzo Amore & Ariya Daivari versus Kalisto and Mustafa Ali is also advertised for tonight’s show. It was confirmed on last night’s WWE RAW that Kendrick and Gallagher will team against Alexander and Swann this Sunday at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.
Related: Tag Team Match Added To WWE TLC PPV, Emma Is Already Sick Of Asuka (Video)
Sienna
During a recent appearance on Sportuccino, Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Sienna said she would like the opportunity to face male wrestlers, and that Chris Jericho is her dream opponent.
Sienna said:
When asked about which male wrestler she’d most like to face off with, she said:
(Transcription credit: Bill Pritchard / Wrestlezone.com)