Advertised Matchup For WWE 205 Live Gets Changed, Sienna Wants To Wrestle Men On Impact, Reveals Her Dream Opponent

205 Live After it was announced last night that Rich Swann would face off with Jack Gallagher on tonight's episode of 205 Live, WWE.com is now advertising Brian Kendrick as Swann's opponent. The new preview for the match cited Swann preventing Kendrick from interfering in the Cedric Alexander versus Jack Gallagher match on RAW last night as a possible reason for the switch. Enzo Amore & Ariya Daivari versus Kalisto and Mustafa Ali is also advertised for tonight's show. It was confirmed on last night's WWE RAW that Kendrick and Gallagher will team against Alexander and Swann this Sunday at the WWE TLC pay-per-view. Sienna During a recent appearance on Sportuccino, Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Sienna said she would like the opportunity to face male wrestlers, and that Chris Jericho is her dream opponent.



Sienna said: I really want to take advantage of the things that no one else is doing on TV. I would love to… I want to wrestle guys at some point. I have a little leeway with that now; I’ve done it on the indies and it’s something realistic for me to do. It’s not for all women, but for me, yes. It’s something that I have fun doing on the indies and I enjoy doing and I think it can be done right. Different stipulation matches I’m interested in, things like that. When asked about which male wrestler she’d most like to face off with, she said: My dream guy opponent for the longest time has always been Chris Jericho. (Transcription credit: Bill Pritchard / Wrestlezone.com)