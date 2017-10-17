Nia Jax Granted Leave Of Absence By WWE

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Nia Jax has been granted a leave of absence for personal reasons by WWE.

Earlier, a rumor was circulating that Jax might have walked out on WWE RAW similar to Neville. Pro Wrestling Sheet says the rumor about her angrily leaving a TV taping remains unconfirmed, but she was granted time off by the company.

The WrestleVotes Twitter account that originally posted about Neville’s apparent walk out also first commented on Nia’s departure. They noted Nia’s rumored walk out happened last week, not last night.

Her return was noted as being indefinite and its unknown what led to her decision, but she will still appear on this season of Total Divas since filming is already completed.

Natalya Promises More History On Total Divas, Talks Overcoming Her Fears, Becoming Friends w/ The New Cast