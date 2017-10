Slicker Than A Wet Pond!

Big Show posted the following video giving fans an update on his progress following hip surgery last month:

Gonna start calling me the metal hip wolverine!! Rehabbing, feeling great, working hard. Thanks for all the well wishes. #TheRoadBack @WWE pic.twitter.com/NHZ0OU3uVv — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) October 17, 2017

Jinder Mahal On Goal Of Being The Greatest Ever, Possible Babyface Reactions, Which Current WWE Stars He’d Like To Face

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features Renee Young trying to speak with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live where he is scheduled to make a big Survivor Series announcement: