WWE Smackdown Results (10/17): LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WZSDLive!

October 117, 2017

The show starts with Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan and Michael Cole is announcing. He said he will be filling in for Tom Phillips for the next couple of weeks. Hometown crowd goes crazy for Daniel Bryan. Bryan announces matches for the night. Sami Zayn comes out and says that he is not the same as Daniel Bryan. Yes that have similarities, like being great in-ring performers, well at least Bryan used to be. Zayn says that never had support from the company, but Bryan at least had the fans. Then Zayn's brother Kevin Owens then comes out and mockingly waves at Bryan. Owens says that he is happy for Zayn and happy that he is finally listening to what he has been saying all along. He says that Bryan was a pathetic martyr and calls him a house wife / Mr. Bella. Calls Bryan a hypocrite. Bryan says that Owens does not care about Zayn and only cares about himself. Bryan says that he only cares about the fans. Owens says that Bryan only cares about doing what's best for business. Owens says Bryan is now the authority. Zayn thanks Owens for saving him from becoming like Bryan. Then the brothers hug it out. Bryan starts walking back and Owens asks where he is going. Bryan says he is going to find to dudes to punch them in the face. After Bryan walks to the back the announce team goes over the matches for tonight and highlights the rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Natalya. Then replay the backstage brawl between the two. "The big difference between you and me, @WWEDanielBryan, is you had THEM!" @SamiZayn feels betrayed by the @WWEUniverse. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/8lOl36WyDY — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 18, 2017 Still surreal… #SDLive @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/Wi2f9ymXsT — WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2017