Pulp Fashion Debuts On Smackdown, Michael Cole Subs For SD! Commentator, Slammiversary 2017 On GWN App

|
WWE Smackdown Live
Michael Cole filled in for Tom Phillips on commentary on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live. No official word on why Phillips was not on tonight’s show, but Cole said he would fill in for Phillips while he is ‘on assignment’ and will continue to call Smackdown with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton for the time being.
Pulp Fashion
The following video features highlights from tonight’s new ‘Pulp Fashion’ themed episode of Fashion Files:
Slammiversary
Impact Wrestling posted the following video, announcing the Slammiversary 2017 pay-per-view is now available on the Global Wrestling Network app: