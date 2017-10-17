Jinder Mahal Officially Challenges Brock Lesnar To Match At WWE Survivor Series, AJ Styles Calls Out The Maharaja (Video)

Jinder Mahal wants to be known as the most dominant force in WWE — and he wants to beat Brock Lesnar to prove it!

Jinder came out and talked about the warm welcome he received as champion in his home country of India, but talked about coming back here and having no worthy challengers on Smackdown Live. He said in order to prove his dominance, he was calling out The Beast, saying he wanted to fight Brock Lesnar and prove he is the greatest WWE Champion of all time.

Jinder took exception to AJ Styles coming out and interrupting him, but Styles said he doesn’t care about Jinder’s challenge. Styles said he did take offense to the claim Jinder made about beating the competition on Smackdown, but Jinder repeated his comments and said there are no worthy opponents for him here. Jinder called Styles a loser, saying he was a winner and the champion. Styles said Jinder shouldn’t be worried about defending the title if he’s a loser, but Jinder called him crazy and told him to get to the back of the line. Styles and Jinder ended up facing off, but Styles dropped the champion with a Pele kick and cleared the ring.

Jinder Mahal versus Brock Lesnar had been rumored as a possible match for the Survivor Series event as WWE is reportedly planning on running a RAW versus Smackdown theme for several matches on the show.

