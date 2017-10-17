Brock Lesnar To Respond To Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles Match Confirmed For Next Week’s Smackdown

WWE Smackdown Live

Daniel Bryan confirmed AJ Styles will face Sunil Singh on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers stormed into Daniel Bryan’s office after the segment with AJ Styles, and demanded action. Bryan asked Jinder what he would do about it, and he said he would destroy AJ, and Sunil would challenge him on next week’s show on his behalf. Bryan agreed to the match and said it sounded like a phenomenal idea.

WWE RAW

WWE just confirmed moments ago that Brock Lesnar would appear on this week’s episode of WWE RAW to respond to Jinder Mahal’s Survivor Series challenge.

