Shane McMahon To Return On Next Week’s Smackdown, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin Square Up To The Usos (Videos)

Daniel Bryan confirmed Shane McMahon will return on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, and he would deal with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn himself.

Owens and Zayn bragged about beating Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton in tonight’s main event, and taunted Daniel Bryan and asked what he would do about them now. Bryan said it’s not up to him next week, because Shane would be back next week:

Rap Stuff

The following video features Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin facing off with The Usos on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live: