Sin Cara Reacts To Upset Win Over Baron Corbin (Video), Lucha Underground Season 3 Finale Tonight

Sin Cara Reacts To Upset Win Over Baron Corbin
WWE has released the following Smackdown Live Fallout video on-line:
Lucha Underground Season 3 Finale Tonight
Lucha Underground will be presenting it’s season finale tonight on El Rey.
PWInsider.com is noting that, as of this writing, this is the final episode of Lucha Underground that has been produced for the series.
Here are the matches for tonight’s finale: