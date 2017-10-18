Sin Cara Reacts To Upset Win Over Baron Corbin (Video), Lucha Underground Season 3 Finale Tonight

Sin Cara Reacts To Upset Win Over Baron Corbin

WWE has released the following Smackdown Live Fallout video on-line:

Dasha Fuentes catches up with Sin Cara following his count-out victory over United States Champion Baron Corbin, and gets his thoughts on WWE’s upcoming tour of Latin America.

Lucha Underground Season 3 Finale Tonight

Lucha Underground will be presenting it’s season finale tonight on El Rey.

PWInsider.com is noting that, as of this writing, this is the final episode of Lucha Underground that has been produced for the series.

Here are the matches for tonight’s finale: