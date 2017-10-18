Reby Hardy Has Heated Twitter Exchange w/ WWE Costume Designer After She Says She Wants Matt ‘Dead’

Nick Hausman
(Photo credit: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Last night a fan on Twitter made a comment about how they were hoping The Miz’s fifth man for his WWE TLC team would be Matt Hardy.

WWE costume designer Julie Youngberg then responded with the following:

To put the tweet in context Julie is, to the best of our knowledge, still a costume designer for WWE. She was formerly married to Shannon Moore and the two have since parted.

Back in 2015 Youngberg and Matt Hardy’s wife Reby had a VERY heated exchange where Youngberg made several accusations about Matt, Reby, their friends and their newborn baby. You can read our original post recapping the 2015 heated tweeter exchange here:

Twitter War: WWE Employee Accuses Reby Sky of “Hacking”, Sky Accuses Employee of Racism and Says She’s Having an Affair

Reby then fired back with the following which spurred a series of responses back and forth, we have included them below:
Matt HardyReby Hardyshannon mooreThe Miz
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"