Reby Hardy Has Heated Twitter Exchange w/ WWE Costume Designer After She Says She Wants Matt ‘Dead’

|
Last night a fan on Twitter made a comment about how they were hoping The Miz’s fifth man for his WWE TLC team would be Matt Hardy.
WWE costume designer Julie Youngberg then responded with the following:
To put the tweet in context Julie is, to the best of our knowledge, still a costume designer for WWE. She was formerly married to Shannon Moore and the two have since parted.
Back in 2015 Youngberg and Matt Hardy’s wife Reby had a VERY heated exchange where Youngberg made several accusations about Matt, Reby, their friends and their newborn baby. You can read our original post recapping the 2015 heated tweeter exchange here:
Twitter War: WWE Employee Accuses Reby Sky of “Hacking”, Sky Accuses Employee of Racism and Says She’s Having an Affair
Reby then fired back with the following which spurred a series of responses back and forth, we have included them below: