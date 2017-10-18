Reby Hardy Has Heated Twitter Exchange w/ WWE Costume Designer After She Says She Wants Matt ‘Dead’

Last night a fan on Twitter made a comment about how they were hoping The Miz’s fifth man for his WWE TLC team would be Matt Hardy.

WWE costume designer Julie Youngberg then responded with the following:

I would love if the fifth man was dead Matt. Did I say that? https://t.co/qp1zKGslRF — Julie Youngberg (@AnJewelsBrand) October 17, 2017

To put the tweet in context Julie is, to the best of our knowledge, still a costume designer for WWE. She was formerly married to Shannon Moore and the two have since parted.

Back in 2015 Youngberg and Matt Hardy’s wife Reby had a VERY heated exchange where Youngberg made several accusations about Matt, Reby, their friends and their newborn baby. You can read our original post recapping the 2015 heated tweeter exchange here:

Twitter War: WWE Employee Accuses Reby Sky of “Hacking”, Sky Accuses Employee of Racism and Says She’s Having an Affair

Reby then fired back with the following which spurred a series of responses back and forth, we have included them below:

Say it in person next time ! Say hi, babe ! What’s GOOD, twitter fingers !!! Just remember: I ain’t got a job to lose https://t.co/tY5SC1OQXe — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) October 18, 2017

@RebyHardy I don’t give a crap about u or your NC crew. Your all losers in my book. — Julie Youngberg (@AnJewelsBrand) October 18, 2017

– *you’re

– I don’t claim NC

– your pussy stink Thx for initiating the 50th twitter BS in 6yrs, ms “I don’t give a crap” This was fun https://t.co/Xrg1BAB50d — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) October 18, 2017

And why I’m fighting w NC losers from my past online is beyond me…i don’t give a crap @RebyHardy @MATTHARDYBRAND @BETHHARDYBRAND !!!! — Julie Youngberg (@AnJewelsBrand) October 18, 2017

Because you keep tweeting about us. Over & over. Without provocation. Actually, I’m not surprised that’s beyond you. I bet most things are. https://t.co/NWT27knFQl — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) October 18, 2017

She is someone who’s been employed by wwe for 30 yrs…made most of the iconic costumes you’ve watched on tv. — Julie Youngberg (@AnJewelsBrand) October 18, 2017

Nows not the time to stunt, booboo. https://t.co/zS7qSoAf8F — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) October 18, 2017

Real talk how did WWE not fire this seamstress back then? https://t.co/ILRGZV0ryB — CWSumner51 (@CWSumner51) October 18, 2017