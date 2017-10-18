Are More Superstars Looking To Leave WWE?, WWE 2K18 Entrance Mashup: Nikki Bella As Naomi (Video)

|
Are More Superstars Looking To Leave WWE?
There have been several rumors flying around the last few days that, following the speculation Neville and Nia Jax are trying to leave WWE, multiple other Superstars are also looking to leave WWE for the healthy independent pro wrestling scene.
The same rumors have also insinuated that the Superstars looking to leave WWE have been contacting Cody Rhodes for advice about how to do so.
When asked about the rumors on Twitter Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had the following to say:
