PWInsider.com has just released a new report detailing the latest on what they know about Nia Jax reportedly asking for time off away from WWE. Below are some highlights, their full report can be found HERE: WWE sources have confirmed to them that Jax has not quit the company

Jax was not at the RAW taping this past Monday night even tho she was originally slated to be there

One source tells them that the original plan at WWE TLC was to have Sasha Banks take on Nia Jax, not Alicia Fox

Jax is no longer scheduled to film material for the new season of Total Divas in New York

The root cause for why Jax is not on the road for WWE and Total Divas has yet to be revealed