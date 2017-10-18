AJ Styles Interrupts Jinder Mahal’s Brock Lesnar Challenge

WWE has released the following clip on-line from last night’s episode of Smackdown Live:

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal calls out Universal Champion Brock Lesnar of Raw for a Champion vs. Champion showdown at WWE Survivor Series, only for AJ Styles to interrupt.

Which WWE 2K18 Feature Most Excites You?

WWE.com has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Which feature are you most excited about in the WWE 2K18 video game?”

Here are the current results:

30 %- Playable character roster of over 180 classic and current Superstars

11 %- New graphics engine and thousands of new player animations

9 %- All-new Road to Glory mode

14 %- Updates to MyCareer mode

4 %- WWE 2K18 soundtrack produced by The Rock

14 %- DLC offerings adding the likes of The Hardy Boyz and Aleister Black

19 %- Ability to have up to eight Superstars on screen at any time You can view the poll and cast your own vote by clicking HERE

How Old Is Simon Gotch Today?

Today is the 35th birthday of former WWE Tag Team Champion Simon Gotch!