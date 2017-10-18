AJ Styles Interrupts Jinder Mahal’s Brock Lesnar Challenge (Video), Which WWE 2K18 Feature Most Excites You?, Hold Old Is Simon Gotch Today?

Nick Hausman
jinder mahal

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

AJ Styles Interrupts Jinder Mahal’s Brock Lesnar Challenge

WWE has released the following clip on-line from last night’s episode of Smackdown Live:

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal calls out Universal Champion Brock Lesnar of Raw for a Champion vs. Champion showdown at WWE Survivor Series, only for AJ Styles to interrupt.

Related: Jinder Mahal Officially Challenges Brock Lesnar To Match At WWE Survivor Series, AJ Styles Calls Out The Maharaja (Video)

Which WWE 2K18 Feature Most Excites You?

WWE.com has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Which feature are you most excited about in the WWE 2K18 video game?”

Here are the current results:

  • 30%- Playable character roster of over 180 classic and current Superstars
  • 11%- New graphics engine and thousands of new player animations
  • 9%- All-new Road to Glory mode
  • 14%- Updates to MyCareer mode
  • 4%- WWE 2K18 soundtrack produced by The Rock
  • 14%- DLC offerings adding the likes of The Hardy Boyz and Aleister Black
  • 19%- Ability to have up to eight Superstars on screen at any time

You can view the poll and cast your own vote by clicking HERE

How Old Is Simon Gotch Today?

Today is the 35th birthday of former WWE Tag Team Champion Simon Gotch!
AJ StylesBrock Lesnarjinder mahalsimon gotchWWE 2K18
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"