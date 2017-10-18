|
AJ Styles Interrupts Jinder Mahal’s Brock Lesnar Challenge
WWE has released the following clip on-line from last night’s episode of Smackdown Live:
Which WWE 2K18 Feature Most Excites You?
WWE.com has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Which feature are you most excited about in the WWE 2K18 video game?”
Here are the current results:
How Old Is Simon Gotch Today?
Today is the 35th birthday of former WWE Tag Team Champion Simon Gotch!