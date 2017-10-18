Bayley v Asuka NXT Women’s Title Match: Takeover Dallas

WWE has released the following full match on-line:

NXT Women’s Champion Bayley defends her title against The Empress of Tomorrow in their first encounter ever: Courtesy of the award-winning WWE Network.

Ryback Insinuates Female WWE Fans Have Mental Issues?

On the latest episode of Ryback’s podcast, Conversation w/ The Big Guy, he and his new co-host Phoenix Marie discussed their dating lives.

Phoenix Marie is an adult film star and she mentioned that she doesn’t like to go out with fans of her adult film work.

Ryback had the following to say about dating wrestling fans (credit to Pro Wrestling Sheet for the transcription):

That’s like a wrestler dating a girl that’s a huge wrestling fan. I don’t know if I would.

When asked if he didn’t want to date wrestling fans because they would just talk wrestling he responded with the following:

Yeah. Amongst other things … mental issues … but yeah, it would be scary to me.

You can listen to the full exchange, including Marie’s response to the comment, in the embedded player below: