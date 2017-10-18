The Fashion Police Discuss How To Develop Good Tag Team Chemistry, Being Taken Seriously In The Ring, The Key To A Long WWE Career, More

Real Sport has just released a new article called “The Right To Remain Stylish” featuring comments from WWE Superstars Fandango and Tyler Breeze. You can find excerpts below. The full article, which is very funny, can be read HERE Related: Pulp Fashion Debuts On Smackdown On the key to developing good tag team chemistry: Breeze: The thing with our roster is that it’s so talented, and we have the depth where if you’re not going to make the most of those minutes you get on TV, somebody else will. So we had a couple of ideas that turned into fun and all of a sudden we’re having a blast, people are having a blast watching, and it just turned into something we didn’t even see coming. Fandango: I think we’ve obviously had segments and wrestling matches on Raw and SmackDown just being single competitors, but I think doing the Fashion Files weekly right now brings a different entity to the SmackDown show. It’s something different, it’s comedic relief between matches, so it’s kind of something that separates us from the rest of the roster. It’s bringing something different to SmackDown every week, and we take pride in making these skits as funny as possible every week. We really take it seriously. On how they can still be taken seriously as in-ring competitors: Breeze: So you know what’s kind of been funny is, along the way, you can read something and you don’t know how it’s going to translate. But we’ve been lucky in that I can sense comedy, Dango can sense comedy, and if we’re going through it and laughing to ourselves, we have to assume that there’s at least a couple other people laughing. And if we don’t feel it they probably won’t feel it either. And I think we’re in a special area where everyone likes being a part of it, everyone want so get their hands in it, so being taken seriously can come across that way. Fandango: Everybody wants a piece of the Fashion Files On the key to longevity in sports entertainment business: Fandango: You know, being consistent. If times get tough, just start mailing it in. Breeze: [Laughs] Do the least possible to keep going. What advice. Fandango: [Laughs] Yeah, stay under the radar and do just enough to get by. No, it’s like anything man, if you love being in a band and you want to be a rock star, or you love acting, or you love pro wrestling, the times are going to get tough, and it’s the people who really love what they’re doing that stick it out through when you’re performing in front of 10 people in a crappy auditorium after driving ten hours through a snowstorm. Those are the times you get through if you really love what you do.