Sami Zayn Reacts To Pinning Randy Orton On SD Live

Sami Zayn has posted the following to Twitter reacting to getting a pinfall victory over Randy Orton in the tag team main event of Smackdown Live last night:

When you pin a 13-time World Champion, clean as a whistle, in the middle of the ring. pic.twitter.com/VGyYi9wCVD — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 18, 2017

Related: Sami Zayn Explains His Actions At Hell In A Cell

WWE 2K18 Entrance Mashup: The Shield As Evolution

WWE has released the following video on-line: