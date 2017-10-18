WWE NXT Preview: SAnitY Battles The Undisputed Era, NXT Women’s Title Match Qualifier, McIntyre’s State Of The NXT Championship, More

The warring factions have been at odds since The Undisputed ERA’s unsettling emergence at TakeOver: Brooklyn III, when Fish & O’Reilly ambushed Young & Wolfe after SAnitY dethroned The Authors of Pain to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Cole scored The Undisputed ERA’s first official victory against SAnitY by pinning Young in a singles match on the Sept. 27 episode of NXT. During that electrifying match, an all-out brawl erupted between Fish & O’Reilly and Wolfe & Dain at ringside, giving the NXT Universe a preview of what’s in store tonight.
On the triple threat match to determine the next NXT Women’s Title Contender:
The winner of the bout will compete for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship alongside Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane, Peyton Royce and one other Superstar still to be determined in Houston on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Moon has been in pursuit of the title for the better part of 2017, giving former champion Asuka a run for her money in two classic matchups at previous TakeOver events. Though Riot has spent the past few weeks trying to figure out Nikki Cross’ interest in her rivalry with The Iconic Duo, tonight she switches her focus to the ultimate prize in NXT’s Women’s division. Former MMA standout Deville, meanwhile, looks to use her mean streak to force her way into contention.