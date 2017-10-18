WWE NXT Preview: SAnitY Battles The Undisputed Era, NXT Women’s Title Match Qualifier, McIntyre’s State Of The NXT Championship, More

WWE.com has released the following Quick Hits for tonight’s episode of NXT:

NXT begins at 8/7 pm CST on the WWE Network.

On SAnitY battling The Undisputed Era tonight:

Katy, bar the door, because unadulterated mayhem is on its way to NXT. The chaotic collective of SAnitY’s Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain will battle The Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish& Kyle O’Reilly in a massive Six-Man Tag Team Match tonight on NXT. The warring factions have been at odds since The Undisputed ERA’s unsettling emergence at TakeOver: Brooklyn III, when Fish & O’Reilly ambushed Young & Wolfe after SAnitY dethroned The Authors of Pain to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Cole scored The Undisputed ERA’s first official victory against SAnitY by pinning Young in a singles match on the Sept. 27 episode of NXT. During that electrifying match, an all-out brawl erupted between Fish & O’Reilly and Wolfe & Dain at ringside, giving the NXT Universe a preview of what’s in store tonight.

On the triple threat match to determine the next NXT Women’s Title Contender: