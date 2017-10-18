WWE NXT Preview: SAnitY Battles The Undisputed Era, NXT Women’s Title Match Qualifier, McIntyre’s State Of The NXT Championship, More

Nick Hausman
WWE.com has released the following Quick Hits for tonight’s episode of NXT:

NXT begins at 8/7 pm CST on the WWE Network.

On SAnitY battling The Undisputed Era tonight:

Katy, bar the door, because unadulterated mayhem is on its way to NXT.

The chaotic collective of SAnitY’s Eric YoungAlexander Wolfe & Killian Dain will battle The Undisputed ERA’s Adam ColeBobby FishKyle O’Reilly in a massive Six-Man Tag Team Match tonight on NXT.

The warring factions have been at odds since The Undisputed ERA’s unsettling emergence at TakeOver: Brooklyn III, when Fish & O’Reilly ambushed Young & Wolfe after SAnitY dethroned The Authors of Pain to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Cole scored The Undisputed ERA’s first official victory against SAnitY by pinning Young in a singles match on the Sept. 27 episode of NXT. During that electrifying match, an all-out brawl erupted between Fish & O’Reilly and Wolfe & Dain at ringside, giving the NXT Universe a preview of what’s in store tonight.

On the triple threat match to determine the next NXT Women’s Title Contender:

The next Superstar to join the NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way Matchat TakeOver: WarGames will be decided tonight when Ember MoonRuby Riot and Sonya Deville square off in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match.

The winner of the bout will compete for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship alongside Mae Young Classic winner Kairi SanePeyton Royce and one other Superstar still to be determined in Houston on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Moon has been in pursuit of the title for the better part of 2017, giving former champion Asuka a run for her money in two classic matchups at previous TakeOver events. Though Riot has spent the past few weeks trying to figure out Nikki Cross’ interest in her rivalry with The Iconic Duo, tonight she switches her focus to the ultimate prize in NXT’s Women’s division. Former MMA standout Deville, meanwhile, looks to use her mean streak to force her way into contention.

 
