Mick Foley Says He Won’t Run As The Rock’s VP, Kane Returns To Compete In Battle Royal: RAW 2005 (Video)

Mick Foley Says He Won't Run As The Rock's VP Sports Illustrated released a video interview with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley earlier today via Twitter. During the interview Mick had the following to say about The Rock possibly running for President in 2020: MF: I do believe Dwayne Johnson would make a very good candidate. Not just because he's a wise man, you could say, "he has no experience in politics." (Whispers) Well, neither does the other guy. (Laughs) The Rock surrounds himself with good people. He listens and his work ethic is unparalleled. I have no doubt that he would learn quickly and surround himself with great people. In no way, shape or form will I be on the ticket! Kane Returns To Compete In Battle Royal: RAW 2005 WWE has released the following video on-line: Kane is back on Raw, but he win a Battle Royal in his return?