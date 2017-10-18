Mick Foley Says He Won’t Run As The Rock’s VP, Kane Returns To Compete In Battle Royal: RAW 2005 (Video)

|
Mick Foley Says He Won’t Run As The Rock’s VP
Sports Illustrated released a video interview with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley earlier today via Twitter.
During the interview Mick had the following to say about The Rock possibly running for President in 2020 (please credit WrestleZone for the transcription):
You can hear Mick’s full comments in the embedded Twitter video below.
Related: Mick Foley Kicks Off ‘Saint Mick’ Book Tour Today
Kane Returns To Compete In Battle Royal: RAW 2005
WWE has released the following video on-line: