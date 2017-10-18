Roman Reigns & The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson React To WWE 2K18’s The Shield-The Club Mashup

Earlier today WWE released the following WWE 2K18 entrance mash-up on Twitter featuring The Shield doing The Club’s entrance:

Since the video has been posted both Roman Reigns and Matt Jackson (of The Young Bucks) have chimed in with the following:

There has been no love lost between Bullet Club and WWE as of late. The Young Bucks were infamously slapped with a cease and desist order by WWE for continued use of the Kliq’s signature “too sweet” hand sign.

Related: WWE Slams The Young Bucks With Cease And Desist Order Over ‘Too Sweet’ Hand Gesture

Roman Reigns entered the fray this past week when he negatively commented about Cody’s claim to be the biggest draw in sports entertainment. Cody then responded by calling out Reigns’ past drug test failures at ROH’s “Global Wars: Chicago iPPV”.

Related: Cody & Roman Reigns Engage In War Of Words; Cody Calls Out Reigns’ Past Drug Test Failures At ROH iPPV