Paul Heyman Comments On Jinder Mahal’s Challenge, This Week’s WWE Smackdown Social Media Score

Beast vs Maharaja

Paul Heyman posted the following on Twitter after Jinder Mahal challenged his client Brock Lesnar to a match at Survivor Series:

As his #Advocate, I hereby encourage you to watch the reigning defending undisputed #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar‘s response LIVE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/07rOzUUPZV — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 18, 2017

WWE Smackdown Live

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live had 49,000 uniques and 72,000 interactions of Facebook, which is up from 46,000 uniques and 69,000 interactions last week.

Additionally, this week’s show had 26,000 uniques and 110,000 interactions on Twitter, which is up from 24,000 uniques, but down from 112,000 interactions last week. Overall, this week’s show had 75,000 total uniques and 182,000 total interactions, which is up from 69,000 total uniques, and equal to the 182,000 total interactions from last week.

With the slight increase in total uniques, this week’s episode remained in the third spot in the series and specials category for the night.