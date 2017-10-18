Injured WWE Star Returns To Action, Smackdown Pre-Show Dark Match Result, Good Attendance At Last Night’s TV Taping (Photo)

WWE Smackdown Live

According to PWInsider.com, Tye Dillinger, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin defeated Mike Kanellis, Primo & Epico Colon in the dark match before last night’s WWE Smackdown Live TV taping. Dillinger pinned Primo with the Tye Breaker to pick up the win.

Primo had been previously sidelined with a knee injury since June after he and Epico moved over to Smackdown during the Superstar Shakeup in April.

Power Of Positivity

The Smackdown brand can sometimes be subject to some unwarranted hate that usually comes in the form of an out of context picture of ‘poor’ attendance, but the following photo was posted by PWP Nation showing a very good turnout at last night’s WWE Smackdown Live TV tapings in Seattle: