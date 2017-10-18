WWE NXT Results (10/18) Women’s Title Qualifiers Continue, The Undisputed Era Battles SAnity In The Main Event!

WWE NXT Results October 18th, 2017

NXT Triple Threat Women's Title Qualifier Match: Sonya Deville vs Ember Moon vs Ruby Riot After a three-way test of strength, Deville kicks Riot in the gut. Moon rolls up Deville but Deville kicks out. Riot school boys Moon for a near fall. Deville clotheslines Riot. Riot head scissors Moon out of the ring. Riot sends Deville out of the ring. After a tussle Moon and Riot knock Deville off the apron. Riot blast Moon with an elbow. Moon springboards off the second rope and splashes Riot. Deville breaks up the pin. Deville sends Moon to the mat after a stiff kick to the chest. After a short break, Deville gut wrench suplexes Riot all over the ring. Deville sets Riot up in the corner. Deville charges in but she runs right into deadly nightshade by Riot. Riot head scissors Moon into Deville. Riot kicks Deville in the face. Moon tosses Riot out of the ring and tries to pin Deville. Deville kicks out. Moon attempts another springboard but Deville obliterates her with a spear. Riot breaks up Deville's pinfall attempt. Deville unloads on Riot. Riot low bridges the top rope sending Deville to the outside. Riot tries a suicide dive but Deville catches her with an elbow to the face. Deville dives off the apron but Moon dropkicks her in midair. Riot mounts the top rope and dives onto Moon and Deville. Riot's ankle slammed into the metal ramp grates. Riot looks to be in a ton of pain. Riot manages to roll Moon into the ring. Riot hits her finish on Moon. Riot tries to crawl over to Moon but Deville grabs Riot's ankle and slaps on an ankle lock. Deville sits down on Riot's leg. Riot gets to the ropes but there are no rope breaks in a triple threat match. Deville pulls Riot back to the middle of the ring. Moon climbs up top and hits the Eclypse on Deville while Deville has Riot in the ankle lock! Deville ends up landing too close to the ropes to pin. Moon pin Riot for the win! Winner- Ember Moon The #NXTWarGoddess @WWEEmberMoon is MAKING MOVES! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/t0SwcpRXi3 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 19, 2017