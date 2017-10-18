WWE Smackdown Live Viewership Sees Decrease, Get An Inside Look At Jinder Mahal’s Trip To India (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live brought in 2.320 million viewers, which is down from 2.467 million viewers last week. Overall, Smackdown ranked ninth on the night in overall viewership, and ninth in the 18-49 key demographic.

Related: Injured WWE Star Returns To Action, Smackdown Pre-Show Dark Match Result, Good Attendance At Last Night’s TV Taping (Photo)

Hometown Hero

WWE posted the following video featuring highlights from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal’s media trip to India last week to promote WWE’s upcoming live events in Mumbai this December: