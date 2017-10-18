New Segment Added To WWE TLC Kickoff Show, WWE PC Stars Master Front Squats, Around The Ring With Ava Storie (Videos)

WWE TLC

A Championship Edition of Drew Gulak’s Powerpoint Presentation will be featured on this Sunday’s WWE TLC Kickoff Show. The segment was confirmed on last night’s episode of WWE 205 Live.

The powerpoint joins Sasha Banks versus Alicia Fox on the WWE TLC kickoff show, which starts at 7 p.m. EST on WWE Network.

Squatober

The following video features Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan and more members of the NXT Women’s division busting out picture-perfect front squats:

Around The Ring

The following is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s Around The Ring with Josh Mathews and Ava Storie as this week’s guest: