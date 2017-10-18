Backstage News On Why Nia Jax Took A Leave Of Absence From WWE, NFL Star Wearing Custom Undertaker Cleats (Video)

Nia Jax

According to Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso, Nia Jax’s leave of absence is related to her being unhappy with her current creative direction and pay scale.

Nia Jax Updates: Did She Quit WWE?, Was She At RAW On Monday?, Is She Filming Total Divas?, More

Skol

The following video features graphic artist Mache creating custom Undertaker themed cleats for Minnesota Viking star Kyle Rudolph.

Rudolph will wear the cleats against the Baltimore Ravens at home in Minneapolis, which is also the site of the WWE TLC event. According to WWE, Rudolph asked for the cleats because he knew TLC was taking place a few hours after the game.

Check out Mache at work in the video below: