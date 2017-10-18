The Latest On Neville’s Issues With WWE, Creative Frustrations, More Reported Reasons For Him Walking Out On The Company

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso is reporting Neville’s walkout on WWE before last week’s WWE RAW tapings was due to a number of reasons including the direction of his character, lack of big pay-offs and the difficult WWE schedule. Barrasso says Neville has been frustrated with his position since January, and cited being cut from the Wrestlemania 33 DVD as well as being moved to the pre-show as a sign of disregard for his talents. According to the report, Neville learned Austin Aries, who also left WWE under slightly different terms, will earn more in the next six weeks on the independent scene than Neville would have in WWE in the same time frame. It was also noted that Neville reportedly felt that although he was seen as being talented, he was only viewed as a “get-over guy” used to get other talents over. Related: Are More Superstars Looking To Leave WWE?, WWE 2K18 Entrance Mashup: Nikki Bella As Naomi (Video)