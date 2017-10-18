Update On Bray Wyatt & Bo Dallas’ Whereabouts, Ring Of Honor Coming To Florida, LAX Hypes 5150 Street Fight At Bound For Glory

Bray Wyatt

TribLive’s Justin LaBar is reporting the reason Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas haven’t been seen live on WWE TV in recent weeks is due a bout of viral meningitis.

LaBar noted JoJo’s absence from this week’s RAW (Mike Rome handled announcing duties) is also due to the illness. Bray Wyatt (as Sister Abigail) is still currently scheduled to face Finn Balor this Sunday at WWE TLC, but it is unknown how this will affect his status.

Bo’s absence was mentioned when The Miz wished him well in recovery on WWE RAW, but Bray has only appeared in pre-taped segments the past two weeks.

Seems Bray, Bo and JoJo haven’t been at TV or events because of viral meningitis. Unfortunate. I have NO INFO on Sunday for Bray. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) October 18, 2017



Typical cases of the illness see people get better on their own within 7-10 days, which would lead to speculation that he will be back for the match.

Tickets for Ring Of Honor’s November live events in Florida are now on sale; ROH will make stops in Fort Lauderdale and Lakeland, the latter hosted Supercard Of Honor XI last March.

The following video features LAX’s Ortiz talking about regaining the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship if they can defeat oVe at Bound For Glory in Ottawa: